Since 2003, Student Research Day has been an outlet for students to showcase their research to the general UFV community — and it’s back for the 15th year. Students have the option of participating through microlectures or poster presentations.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 21 student researchers will give microlectures in the atrium of the Student Union Building (SUB). Then, at 12:30, there will be over 60 poster presentations in the SUB’s Great Hall, with the awards ceremony also taking place in the same location.

Kelly Tracey, assistant for research, engagement, and graduate studies said that the event is “just for students to have fun and really show their research because it’s so important, especially across disciplines, for everyone to find out what they’re researching and what’s going on at UFV … I think it’s a really important day for faculty as well to see how they’re impacting the students.”

The high-speed microlectures give students two minutes to summarize and share their research experience. Although two minutes seems short, student presenters gain the invaluable skill of conveying detailed and complex concepts in a simple, concise way for others to understand easily.

Posters, on the other hand, are a visual representation allowing presenters to explain more briefly and answer questions as peers and judges stroll along. Poster presenters compete for scholarship awards ranging $150 to $200. There are a total of 10 awards available to participants this year.

This year’s event will feature topics such as the effects of yoga on our working memory, genetic testing criteria, right-wing extremism on the internet, the roles of nurses as advocates in an ICU, and bumble bee conservation in the Fraser Valley.

Student Research Day is about more than just the students, it brings together faculty and other individuals across all disciplines. “It’s my favourite event of the year — it honestly is!” Tracey said. “It just brings together the student body and the faculty and honestly the faculty looks so proud to walk around and see their students presenting their research and talking about it.”